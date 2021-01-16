JRTC3/82DRE

Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division board buses en route to their rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on Fort Polk, La, January 17th, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit’s deployment readiness since the assumption of responsibility as the Army’s Immediate Response Force in December 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Cody Parsons)

