JRTC3/82DRE

Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare vehicles at the Installation Transportation Deployment Support Area (ITDSA) at Fort Bragg, N.C. for their Joint Readiness Training Center rotation on Fort Polk, La, January 13th, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit’s deployment readiness since the assumption of responsibility as the Army’s Global Response Force in the winter of this year. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Cody Parsons)

