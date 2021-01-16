JRTC3/82DRE

An Army train departs from Fort Bragg N.C. en route to Fort Polk, La, for the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division’s Joint Readiness Training Center rotation, January 13th, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit’s deployment readiness since the assumption of responsibility as the Army’s Immediate Response Force in December 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Cody Parsons)

