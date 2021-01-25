The 96th Medical Group’s medics read about a victim’s injuries during an active assailant exercise Jan. 25 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The goal of the exercise, which took place at Eglin Elementary School and other areas, was to test base emergency response plans. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

Date Taken: 01.25.2021
Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US