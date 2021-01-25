Staff Sgt. Trevor Valentine, 96th Security Forces Squadron, stands guard during an active assailant exercise Jan. 25 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The goal of the exercise, which took place at Eglin Elementary School and other areas, was to test base emergency response plans. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 14:07
|Photo ID:
|6496682
|VIRIN:
|210125-F-oc707-0103
|Resolution:
|3000x2056
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Active assailant [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
