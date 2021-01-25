Staff Sgt. Michael McLaughlin, 96th Security Forces Squadron, clears a corner of Eglin Elementary School during an active assailant exercise Jan. 25 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The goal of the exercise, which took place at the school and other areas, was to test base emergency response plans. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

