    Active assailant [Image 2 of 8]

    Active assailant

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Samuel King    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Chance Stevenson, 96th Security Forces Squadron, hand-cuffs the assailant during an active assailant exercise Jan. 25 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The goal of the exercise, which took place at Eglin Elementary School and other areas, was to test base emergency response plans. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 14:07
    Photo ID: 6496680
    VIRIN: 210125-F-oc707-0101
    Resolution: 3000x2274
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Active assailant [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    eglin
    florida
    air force
    usaf
    96th

