910th hosts local chamber president

Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Jeff Shaffer, 910th Operations Group deputy commander and commander’s action group chief, talks with Senior Master Sgt. Waylon Westbrook, chief of aerial spray maintenance, Maj. Scott Allen, 910th Airlift Wing public affairs chief, Tom Humphries, president and CEO of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber, and Maj. Ryan Cooley, 910th Airlift Wing chief of aerial spray, in a hangar here, Nov. 23, 2020. YARS hosted Humphries for a distinguished visitor tour of the installation to foster the community partnership between YARS, the largest employer in Trumbull County, and the chamber, the local community entity charged with fostering an excellent growth atmosphere for businesses and government entities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

