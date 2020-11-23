910th hosts local chamber president

Tom Humphries, president and CEO of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber, talks with Maj. Ryan Cooley, chief of the 910th Airlift Wing’s aerial spray flight, about the new Modular Aerial Spray System 2.0 and overall aerial spray operations in a hangar here, Nov. 23, 2020. YARS hosted Humphries for a distinguished visitor tour of the installation to foster the community partnership between YARS, the largest employer in Trumbull County, and the chamber, the local community entity charged with fostering an excellent growth atmosphere for businesses and government entities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

Date Taken: 11.23.2020 Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US