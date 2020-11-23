Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    910th hosts local chamber president [Image 1 of 5]

    910th hosts local chamber president

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Bob Barko 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 910th Airlift Wing’s new Modular Aerial Spray System 2.0, an example of the state-of-the-art next generation in aerial spray technology, sits on display here, Nov. 23, 2020, during an installation visit by Tom Humphries, president and CEO of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber. The multi-million dollar system, which took 13 years to develop and is being put through testing at the installation was a focal point of the visit. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

