910th hosts local chamber president

Tom Humphries, president and CEO of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber, and 910th Airlift Wing Commander Col. Joe Janik watch as Master Sgt. Brody Grazier, non-commissioned officer in charge of the 910th Security Forces Squadron’s combat arms training and maintenance range, operates a control panel at the indoor firing range here, Nov. 23, 2020. YARS hosted Humphries for a distinguished visitor tour of the installation to foster the community partnership between YARS, the largest employer in Trumbull County, and the chamber, the local community entity charged with fostering an excellent growth atmosphere for businesses and government entities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

Date Taken: 11.23.2020 Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US