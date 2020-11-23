Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    910th hosts local chamber president [Image 5 of 5]

    910th hosts local chamber president

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Bob Barko 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Tom Humphries, president and CEO of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber, and 910th Airlift Wing Commander Col. Joe Janik watch as Master Sgt. Brody Grazier, non-commissioned officer in charge of the 910th Security Forces Squadron’s combat arms training and maintenance range, operates a control panel at the indoor firing range here, Nov. 23, 2020. YARS hosted Humphries for a distinguished visitor tour of the installation to foster the community partnership between YARS, the largest employer in Trumbull County, and the chamber, the local community entity charged with fostering an excellent growth atmosphere for businesses and government entities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

    Chamber of Commerce
    Aerial Spray
    ReserveReform
    Regional Chamber

