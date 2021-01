COVID-19 Testing

Suni McDonald (left) reviews medical screening paperwork prior to receiving a COVID-19 test at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys testing center on Jan. 22, 2021. All U.S. Army affiliated personnel entering South Korea undergo a series of health checks, to include a COVID-19 test, prior to entering a mandatory 14-day quarantine. (U.S. Army photo by CPL. Kacie Benak)

