COVID-19 Testing

Suni McDonald fills out a health questionnaire at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys testing center Jan. 22, 2021. All U.S. Army affiliated personnel entering South Korea undergo a series of health checks, to include a COVID-19 test, prior to entering a mandatory 14-day quarantine. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kacie Benak)
