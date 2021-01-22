Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Testing [Image 2 of 7]

    COVID-19 Testing

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kacie Benak 

    8th Army

    Suni McDonald (left) gets her temperature checked at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys testing center Jan. 22, 2021. All U.S. Army affiliated personnel entering South Korea undergo a series of health checks, to include a COVID-19 test, prior to entering a mandatory 14-day quarantine. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kacie Benak)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 02:14
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Testing [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Kacie Benak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    8th Army
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    COVID 19
    COVID 19 testing

