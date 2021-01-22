COVID-19 Testing

U.S. Army Soldier receives a COVID-19 test at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea on Jan. 22, 2021. All U.S. Army affiliated personnel entering South Korea undergo a series of health checks, to include a COVID-19 test, prior to entering a mandatory 14-day quarantine. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kacie Benak)

