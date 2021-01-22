Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Testing [Image 6 of 7]

    COVID-19 Testing

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kacie Benak 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldier receives a COVID-19 test at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea on Jan. 22, 2021. All U.S. Army affiliated personnel entering South Korea undergo a series of health checks, to include a COVID-19 test, prior to entering a mandatory 14-day quarantine. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kacie Benak)

    This work, COVID-19 Testing [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Kacie Benak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

