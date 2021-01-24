A group photo of Washington National Guardsmen in front of the Lincoln Memorial following its support to the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. on January 24, 2021. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 20:42 Photo ID: 6496164 VIRIN: 210124-D-MN117-121 Resolution: 1139x864 Size: 169.74 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington National Guardsmen support multiple civil unrest activations [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.