A group photo of Washington National Guardsmen in front of the Lincoln Memorial following its support to the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. on January 24, 2021. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 20:42
|Photo ID:
|6496164
|VIRIN:
|210124-D-MN117-121
|Resolution:
|1139x864
|Size:
|169.74 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guardsmen support multiple civil unrest activations [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington National Guardsmen support multiple civil unrest activations
LEAVE A COMMENT