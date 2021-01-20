A Washington Flag on display in the Washington National Guard's waiting area in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 2021. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 20:42
|Photo ID:
|6496161
|VIRIN:
|210120-D-MN117-008
|Resolution:
|576x768
|Size:
|93.06 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Washington National Guardsmen support multiple civil unrest activations [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington National Guardsmen support multiple civil unrest activations
LEAVE A COMMENT