Washington National Guardsmen support multiple civil unrest activations

As millions of Americans tuned in to the Presidential Inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden, more than 25,000 National Guard men and women from the 54 states and territories stood side by side with federal and District authorities to ensure the peaceful transition of power.



Citizen-soldiers and airmen from each corner of the country came together to continue the long and historic tradition of supporting the inauguration, which dates back to when President George Washington became the first president. In the mix of patriotic ceremony and pride stood hundreds of Washington National Guard members.



“We sent nearly 400 of our Guardsmen to Washington D.C. to support and defend the constitution of the United States during this historic event,” said Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general. “We couldn’t be more proud of them for their service.”



While Guardsmen from the 10th Civil Support Team and 242nd Combat Communications Squadron knew for some time they were supporting the inauguration, for more than 350 Washington Guardsmen the call to support came after violent riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In 72 hours, more than 300 Washington National Guardsmen and 34,000 pounds of cargo were transported to the nation’s capital region by KC-135 Stratotanker aircrews from the Washington Air National Guard's 141st Air Refueling Wing based at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane.



“This story highlights the amazingly agile, responsive, and dedicated team we have on both sides of the state,” said Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, commander of the Washington Air National Guard. “In less than 24 hours, the plan went from a mental bar napkin, to a white board, and ultimately into a plan that would become the largest airlift mission in recent Washington Air National Guard history, if not the largest ever.”



While the events in Washington, D.C., received much of the spotlight, the needs at home continued. Following the riot at the U.S. Capitol and tense protests in Olympia, more than 600 Washington National Guard members were activated to support officers with the Washington State Patrol providing an additional level of protection at the state capitol through inauguration day.



“The National Guard’s role will be to support the Washington State Patrol in their mission to protect Washingtonians, legislators, their staff and the buildings of the Washington State West Capitol Campus,” said Gov. Jay Inslee in a release on Jan. 7, 2021.



Soldiers from the 96th Troop Command and 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team deployed to Olympia prior to the start of the 2021 legislative session, providing security to the members and their staffs as they entered the capitol area.



“I can not tell you how proud I am of the amazing work our soldiers did in support of the Washington State Patrol,” said Daugherty. “They helped protect our democracy and showed that when we as a nation and state called, our team was ready to answer.”