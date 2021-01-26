Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) (Blue) Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) (Blue) Holds Change of Command

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Berumen 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 26, 2021) Cmdr. Jeremy Miller, outgoing commanding officer, USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) (Blue), speaks during the change of command ceremony held at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Chapel. Miller is relieved by Cmdr. Stephen Col. Rhode Island is one of six ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base and is capable of carrying up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic missiles with multiple warheads. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana (Released)

