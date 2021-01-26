KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 26, 2021) Cmdr. Stephen Col, incoming commanding officer, USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) (Blue), salutes the sideboys during the change of command ceremony held at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Chapel. Col relieves Cmdr. Jeremy Miller. Rhode Island is one of six ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base and is capable of carrying up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic missiles with multiple warheads. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 16:41 Photo ID: 6495984 VIRIN: 210126-N-GI385-116 Resolution: 3136x2240 Size: 886.68 KB Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) (Blue) Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.