USS Rhode Island (Blue) Welcomes New Commanding Officer

The crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) (Blue) welcomed their new commanding officer at a change of command onboard Naval Submarine Base, Kings Bay, Georgia, Jan. 26.

Cmdr. Stephen Col relieved Cmdr. Jeremy Miller as commanding officer during the socially-distanced ceremony.

Rear Adm. John Spencer, Commander, Submarine Group Ten was the guest speaker at the event.

“Today we come together to watch two officers transfer complete authority, responsibility and accountability for the USS Rhode Island,” said Spencer. “It is a solemn and serious event designed to publicly illustrate to the crew that Cmdr. Miller is leaving and Cmdr. Steve Col is now in charge.”

Miller assumed command of Rhode Island’s Blue Crew in September 2018. Under his command, the crew took the ship out of a lengthy shipyard period and transitioned it to an operational SSBN. While this proved to be only the first of many challenges, Miller lauded his crew’s proficiency in getting the job done – regardless of task or mission.

“They say that life is better when you’re qualified, and that is true, but I think life at sea is best when you are the expert,” said Miller. “One part of my command philosophy was a challenge to the crew to be the expert. Without a doubt, Rhode Island Blue is a crew of experts. Their expertise was recognized by everyone that boarded the ship.”

Miller’s next tour is in Nebraska as the lead nuclear planner at U. S. Strategic Command.

The incoming commanding officer, Col, previously served on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations, OPNAV N91 (Integrated Warfare) in Arlington, Va.

“To Cmdr. Miller, thank you for turning over to me the most incredible crew,” said Col. “Your accomplishments of transforming a group of shipyard Sailors into a finely honed team of warfighters is remarkable. “To my crew, I’m honored to be your commanding officer. I’m amazed at the talented teams of operators and maintainers you are. Thank you for the work you have done and will do to develop and grow to even greater heights. I’m excited to get to lead you and to serve you. Let’s go be awesome.”

Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is homeport to all East Coast Ohio-class submarines.

For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 10, visit https://www.sublant.usff.navy.mil/CSG10/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 17:23 Story ID: 387681 Location: NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE KINGS BAY, GA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rhode Island (Blue) Welcomes New Commanding Officer, by LT Stuart Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.