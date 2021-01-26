USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) (Blue) Holds Change of Command

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 26, 2021) Cmdr. Jeremy Miller, outgoing commanding officer, USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740) (Blue), salutes the sideboys during the change of command ceremony held at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Chapel. Miller is relieved by Cmdr. Stephen Col. Rhode Island is one of six ballistic-missile submarines stationed at the base and is capable of carrying up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic missiles with multiple warheads. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana (Released)

