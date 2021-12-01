4th CMS Fuels Airmen Test, Repair F-15E Strike Eagle Components

Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Armstrong (left) and Staff Sgt. Angela Villeda (right), 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems technicians, perform an aerial refueling operations check at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2021. Armstrong and Villeda checked the integrity of the aerial refueling system in support of long-range capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

