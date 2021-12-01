4th CMS Fuels Airmen Test, Repair F-15E Strike Eagle Components

Airman 1st Class Austin Johnson, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron fuels systems specialist (left), and Senior Airman Jevon Benjamin, 4th CMS fuels systems specialist (right), rebuild an F-15E Strike Eagle engine to airframe manifold at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2021. It took Johnson and Benjamin about two hours to complete the rebuild. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

