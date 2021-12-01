Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4th CMS Fuels Airmen Test, Repair F-15E Strike Eagle Components [Image 1 of 6]

    4th CMS Fuels Airmen Test, Repair F-15E Strike Eagle Components

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Monica De Jesus Calderon, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron fuels systems specialist (left) and Senior Airman Heath Burns, 4th CMS fuels systems specialist (right), inject non-curing sealant into the left wing on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2021. De Jesus Calderon and Burns used an injection gun to inject the sealant and fix a fuel leak on the Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 14:15
    Photo ID: 6495788
    VIRIN: 210112-F-JN771-1015
    Resolution: 3279x2342
    Size: 803.52 KB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th CMS Fuels Airmen Test, Repair F-15E Strike Eagle Components [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th CMS Fuels Airmen Test, Repair F-15E Strike Eagle Components
    4th CMS Fuels Airmen Test, Repair F-15E Strike Eagle Components
    4th CMS Fuels Airmen Test, Repair F-15E Strike Eagle Components
    4th CMS Fuels Airmen Test, Repair F-15E Strike Eagle Components
    4th CMS Fuels Airmen Test, Repair F-15E Strike Eagle Components
    4th CMS Fuels Airmen Test, Repair F-15E Strike Eagle Components

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fuels

    4th Fighter Wing

    SJAFB

    4th Component Maintenance Sqaudron

    TAGS

    Fuels
    4th Fighter Wing
    SJAFB
    4th Component Maintenance Sqaudron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT