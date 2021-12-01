4th CMS Fuels Airmen Test, Repair F-15E Strike Eagle Components

Airman 1st Class Monica De Jesus Calderon, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron fuels systems specialist (left) and Senior Airman Heath Burns, 4th CMS fuels systems specialist (right), inject non-curing sealant into the left wing on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2021. De Jesus Calderon and Burns used an injection gun to inject the sealant and fix a fuel leak on the Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

