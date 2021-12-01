Airman 1st Class Monica De Jesus Calderon, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron fuels systems specialist (left) and Senior Airman Heath Burns, 4th CMS fuels systems specialist (right), inject non-curing sealant into the left wing on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2021. De Jesus Calderon and Burns used an injection gun to inject the sealant and fix a fuel leak on the Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 14:15
|Photo ID:
|6495789
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-JN771-1020
|Resolution:
|4875x3482
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th CMS Fuels Airmen Test, Repair F-15E Strike Eagle Components [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
