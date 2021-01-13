4th CMS Electrical and Environmental Airmen test F-15E Strike Eagle Components

Senior Airman Alex McFarland, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental specialist, uses a K400 stand to test an integrated drive generator at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 13, 2021. The stand is used to monitor revolutions per minute and apply a load to ensure the integrated drive generator meets the demands of the F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

