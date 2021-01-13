Senior Airman Samuel Blankenship, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental specialist, uses a K400 stand to assemble and test an integrated drive generator at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 13, 2021. An integrated drive generator is used to power an F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 14:13
|Photo ID:
|6495786
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-JN771-1001
|Resolution:
|3954x2640
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th CMS Electrical and Environmental Airmen test F-15E Strike Eagle Components [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT