4th CMS Electrical and Environmental Airmen test F-15E Strike Eagle Components

Senior Airman Alex McFarland, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental specialist, works on an eclipse test set at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2021. McFarland tested a component of an F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 14:13
|Photo ID:
|6495785
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-JN771-1006
|Resolution:
|4503x3216
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
