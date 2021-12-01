Airman Tyler Alexis, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental specialist, changes a diode on an avionics relay panel at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2021. The panel is a component on the F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|01.12.2021
|01.26.2021 14:12
|6495784
|210112-F-JN771-1004
|2681x3753
|1.12 MB
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|0
|0
This work, 4th CMS Electrical and Environmental Airmen test F-15E Strike Eagle Components [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
