Airman Tyler Alexis, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental specialist, changes a diode on an avionics relay panel at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2021. The panel is a component on the F-15E Strike Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 14:12 Photo ID: 6495784 VIRIN: 210112-F-JN771-1004 Resolution: 2681x3753 Size: 1.12 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th CMS Electrical and Environmental Airmen test F-15E Strike Eagle Components [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.