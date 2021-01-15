Lt. Col Darrell Chase, 4th Force Readiness Squadron commander, performs a tire swap on a Rick Ware Racing racecar at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Airmen assigned to Team Seymour were given the opportunity to learn about the car during the base tour. The average NASCAR racecar goes through nine sets of tires in one race. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 10:57 Photo ID: 6495574 VIRIN: 210115-F-FJ742-1085 Resolution: 6567x4557 Size: 16.83 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB Base Hosts Rick Ware Racing [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.