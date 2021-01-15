A Rick Ware Racing crewmember waxes a racecar for an event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. The racecar is brand new and will be seen in Florida for its first race. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 10:57
|Photo ID:
|6495567
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-FJ742-1011
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|15.64 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SJAFB Base Hosts Rick Ware Racing [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
