Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing racecar driver, autographs pictures for fans during an event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Ware, an award-winning racecar driver, won “Rookie of the Year” in 2014 as a result of competing in prominent races such as the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 10:57
|Photo ID:
|6495572
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-FJ742-1057
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|21.78 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SJAFB Base Hosts Rick Ware Racing [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
