Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing racecar driver, autographs pictures for fans during an event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Ware, an award-winning racecar driver, won “Rookie of the Year” in 2014 as a result of competing in prominent races such as the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 10:57 Photo ID: 6495572 VIRIN: 210115-F-FJ742-1057 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 21.78 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB Base Hosts Rick Ware Racing [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.