SJAFB Base Hosts Rick Ware Racing

Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing racecar driver (right), alongside crewmembers show off the #51 car for an event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Standing at 6’4”, Ware is the tallest racecar driver with NASCAR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

