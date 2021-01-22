Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 06:55 Photo ID: 6495366 VIRIN: 220121-A-MP101-0023 Resolution: 4663x3113 Size: 5.97 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Soldiers at USAG Bavaria receive new food-service choice [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.