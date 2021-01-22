Soldiers at USAG Bavaria receive new food-service choice

Grafenwoehr, Germany — Soldiers on Grafenwoehr welcomed a new addition to their food-service selection, a custom-made kitchen on wheels.



The Culinary Outpost offers breakfast sandwiches, wraps, and bowls in the morning, and stir-fry, burgers, paninis, wraps, and sub sandwiches at lunch, along with a variety of sides, for the same prices as at the DFAC.



"It's fresh. It's new," said Sgt. 1st Class Prentist Branch, the dining facility's senior culinary manager. "It provides service to Soldiers that can't get to the dining facility because of the distance."



Four Army culinary specialists from the recently activated 221st Quartermaster Company (Field Feeding Company) crewed the Culinary Outpost food truck, working with many of the same tools and ingredients that they would use in Army dining facilities, but on a smaller scale. Some equipment is unique to the truck, such as an air fryer, which cooks sweet potato and french fries without the use of hot oil.



The 21st Theater Sustainment Command food truck is the second to be shipped overseas to Europe. When in full operation, it will be traveling between Grafenwoehr, Vilseck, and Ansbach on different days, serving breakfast and lunch to 200 customers per mealtime.



"I just want to provide the best service we can for the soldiers," said Branch. "This food truck will help us do that."

