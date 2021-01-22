Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers at USAG Bavaria receive new food-service choice [Image 2 of 4]

    Soldiers at USAG Bavaria receive new food-service choice

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jacqueline Becerra the senior enlisted advisor for 16th Sustainment Brigade talks with Soldiers assigned to 221st Quartermaster Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, CSSB, about U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's newest addition in food-service; the Culinary Outpost food truck, Jan 8.
    (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 06:55
    Photo ID: 6495365
    VIRIN: 220121-A-MP101-0016
    Resolution: 5489x3664
    Size: 9.47 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers at USAG Bavaria receive new food-service choice [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers at USAG Bavaria receive new food-service choice
    Soldiers at USAG Bavaria receive new food-service choice
    Soldiers at USAG Bavaria receive new food-service choice
    Soldiers at USAG Bavaria receive new food-service choice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers at USAG Bavaria receive new food-service choice

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    16th SB
    18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    USArmy
    USAG Bavaria
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT