Soldiers at USAG Bavaria receive new food-service choice

Command Sgt. Maj. Jacqueline Becerra the senior enlisted advisor for 16th Sustainment Brigade talks with Soldiers assigned to 221st Quartermaster Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, CSSB, about U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's newest addition in food-service; the Culinary Outpost food truck, Jan 8.

(U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

