Sgt. Merideth Ulloa assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade checks out the menu for U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's newest addition in food-service; the Culinary Outpost food truck, Jan 8.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 06:55
|Photo ID:
|6495367
|VIRIN:
|220121-A-MP101-0014
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|10.15 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers at USAG Bavaria receive new food-service choice [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers at USAG Bavaria receive new food-service choice
LEAVE A COMMENT