Wisconsin TAG hosted by Northern Strike Planners at Camp Grayling

Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General, Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul E. Knapp (left) meets with Land Component Exercise Director for Northern Strike, Army Col. Bart J. Verbanic (center) as Deputy Executive Director for Northern Strike, Army Col. Robert B. Frazer (right) observes on Jan. 25, 2021. Camp Grayling Training Center in Northern Michigan plays host to the second rotation of Northern Strike during the winter, or “Winter Strike 21,” which is designed to enhance National Guard units’ ability to integrate joint fires and increase interoperability between different military branches. (US Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

