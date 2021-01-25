Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General, Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul E. Knapp (center) points toward an impact area as Deputy Executive Director for Northern Strike, Army Col. Robert B. Frazer (left) and Land Component Exercise Director for Northern Strike, Army Col. Bart J. Verbanic observe Jan. 25, 2021. Camp Grayling Training Center in Northern Michigan plays host to the second rotation of Northern Strike during the winter, or “Winter Strike 21,” which is designed to enhance National Guard units’ ability to integrate joint fires and increase interoperability between different military branches. (US Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

