Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General, Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul E. Knapp (left), meets with Land Component Exercise Director for Northern Strike, Army Col. Bart J. Verbanic (right) at Camp Grayling Training Center in Northern Michigan Jan. 25, 2021. This is the second rotation of Northern Strike during the winter, or “Winter Strike 21,” which is designed to enhance National Guard units’ ability to integrate joint fires and increase interoperability between different military branches. (US Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 06:07 Photo ID: 6495335 VIRIN: 210125-A-SD031-659 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.18 MB Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US Hometown: LANSING, MI, US Hometown: TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wisconsin Adjutant General Visits Winter Strike 21 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.