    Northern Strike Exercise Director Hosts Wisconsin TAG at Camp Grayling [Image 3 of 5]

    Northern Strike Exercise Director Hosts Wisconsin TAG at Camp Grayling

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General, Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul E. Knapp (left), meets with Land Component Exercise Director for Northern Strike, Army Col. Bart J. Verbanic (right) at Camp Grayling Training Center in Northern Michigan Jan. 25, 2021. This is the second rotation of Northern Strike during the winter, or “Winter Strike 21,” which is designed to enhance National Guard units’ ability to integrate joint fires and increase interoperability between different military branches. (US Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

