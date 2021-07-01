Staff Sgt. Steven Hall, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron centralized repair facility expeditor, tests a stabilator actuator at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2021. To date, 12 serviceable stabilator actuators have been produced on base, four of which have been successfully flown on F-15E Strike Eagles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators
