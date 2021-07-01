Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators [Image 1 of 5]

    4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    An unassembled hydraulic stabilator actuator from an F-15E Strike Eagle is prepared for reassembly on a work bench at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2021. The hydraulic actuator, which moves the stabilator of an F-15E, defects collectively for pitch control and differentially to add roll control power to the jet ailerons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 16:25
    Photo ID: 6494879
    VIRIN: 210107-F-JN771-1010
    Resolution: 4838x3870
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators
    4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators
    4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators
    4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators
    4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force

    Hydraulics

    SJAFB

    ReadyAF

    Stabilator Actuator

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    Air Force
    Hydraulics
    SJAFB
    ReadyAF
    Stabilator Actuator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT