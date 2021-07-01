4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators

An unassembled hydraulic stabilator actuator from an F-15E Strike Eagle is prepared for reassembly on a work bench at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2021. The hydraulic actuator, which moves the stabilator of an F-15E, defects collectively for pitch control and differentially to add roll control power to the jet ailerons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

