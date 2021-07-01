An unassembled hydraulic stabilator actuator from an F-15E Strike Eagle is prepared for reassembly on a work bench at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2021. The hydraulic actuator, which moves the stabilator of an F-15E, defects collectively for pitch control and differentially to add roll control power to the jet ailerons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 16:25
|Photo ID:
|6494879
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-JN771-1010
|Resolution:
|4838x3870
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators
