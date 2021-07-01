Staff Sgt. Steven Hall, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron centralized repair facility expeditor (front), and Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Fannin, 4 CMS centralized repair facility NCO in charge (back), prepare to test a stabilator actuator at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2021. SJAFB is the only base, apart from the depot facility at Hill AFB, Utah, that can repair the hydraulics side of stabilator actuators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 16:25 Photo ID: 6494881 VIRIN: 210107-F-JN771-1039 Resolution: 4473x3195 Size: 3.16 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.