4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators

Staff Sgt. Steven Hall, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron centralized repair facility expeditor, connects a stabilator actuator to a test apparatus at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2021. The stabilator actuator is a mission critical part for the F-15E Strike Eagle, which is a key part that allows to the aircraft to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

