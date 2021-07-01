Staff Sgt. Steven Hall, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron centralized repair facility expeditor, connects a stabilator actuator to a test apparatus at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2021. The stabilator actuator is a mission critical part for the F-15E Strike Eagle, which is a key part that allows to the aircraft to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 16:25
|Photo ID:
|6494880
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-JN771-1034
|Resolution:
|2286x3201
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
4th CMS hydraulics Airmen design, use apparatus to test stabilator actuators
