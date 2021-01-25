Alpha Company Swim Qualification

Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 25, 2021. As a graduation requirement, recruits had to perform various swim exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

