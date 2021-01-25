Alpha Company Swim Qualification

Rct Noe McGraw, a recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 25, 2021. As a graduation requirement, recruits had to perform various swim exercises. Rct McGraw is from Willis, Texas and was recruited out of RS Houston. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

