Alpha Company Swim Qualification

Rct. Blake York, a recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 25, 2021. As a graduation requirement, recruits had to perform various swim exercises. Rct. York is from Phoenix, Arizona and was recruited out of RS Phoenix. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

