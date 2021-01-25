Rct. Blake York, a recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 25, 2021. As a graduation requirement, recruits had to perform various swim exercises. Rct. York is from Phoenix, Arizona and was recruited out of RS Phoenix. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 14:17
|Photo ID:
|6494685
|VIRIN:
|210125-M-VX661-079
|Resolution:
|5939x3959
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Swim Qualification [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
