    Alpha Company Swim Qualification [Image 3 of 7]

    Alpha Company Swim Qualification

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Blake York, a recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 25, 2021. As a graduation requirement, recruits had to perform various swim exercises. Rct. York is from Phoenix, Arizona and was recruited out of RS Phoenix. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 14:17
    VIRIN: 210125-M-VX661-079
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    #USMC #RecruitTraining

