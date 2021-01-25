Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 25, 2021. As a graduation requirement, recruits had to perform various swim exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 14:17
|Photo ID:
|6494687
|VIRIN:
|210125-M-VX661-107
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Swim Qualification [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
